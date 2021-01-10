Indonesia plane crash: Debris taken to Jakarta, black box located

Debris from Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air aircraft was brought to Jakarta port on Sunday. The salvage workers found plane's altimeter radar, emergency chute and a piece suspected to have come from the bottom part of the plane's tail.

Speaking to reporters from the port, the head of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said that from Monday (January 11), the search would focus on looking for victims and large pieces of the stricken jet, as well as retrieving the black boxes.

Chief of Indonesian National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) said that location of the two black boxes have been identified.

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 crashed just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport. It took off and lost contact with air traffic control and disappeared from radar around 0730 GMT. The plane had 62 people on board and was headed to Pontianak in West Kalimantan

Data from FlightRadar24 indicated that the airliner reached an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before dropping suddenly to 250 feet. It then lost contact with air traffic control.

The transport minister said Saturday that the jet appeared to deviate from its intended course just before it disappeared from radar.

"The aircraft's final moments are... very concerning as the speed that (it) was flying at that altitude was much lower than expected," said Stephen Wright, professor of aircraft systems at Finland's Tampere University.

