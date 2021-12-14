Indonesia cancels tsunami warning after powerful undersea earthquake

After a magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Flores Island on Tuesday, Indonesia removed a tsunami warning, generating concern in a location prone to deadly quakes but seemingly causing minimal damage or casualties.

The quake struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometres under the sea, 112 kilometres north of Maumere, the second-largest town on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province, with a population of 85,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii, as well as Indonesia's agency, removed the tsunami warning hours after the quake.



National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly.

People fleeing from buildings shook by the tremors were visible on television and other media platforms.



There is no damage information yet, but the quick reaction team is working to gather the information.

Indonesia, a massive archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently afflicted by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis due to its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs across the Pacific.

In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck West Sulawesi province, killing at least 105 people and injuring almost 6,500.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage as of yet.

