Indonesia: At least 16 killed, including children & dozens injured in deadly fire at fuel storage depot

On Friday, at least 16 were killed and dozens were injured after a massive blaze broke out at a state-run oil storage depot in Indonesia's capital, officials said. According to north Jakarata's fire department, 16 were killed, including two kids, and at least 50 were reported injured. Department's chief Satriadi Gunawan told AFP that many of those killed and injured suffered severe burns.

The raging inferno caused workers to flee in panic and several others evacuated residential areas nearby the dept run by state energy firm Pertamina.

Later, the company in its statement said, " that they are focused on handling the fire and evacuating workers and residents nearby to a safer location."

Local media showed footage showing people screaming and fleeing through narrow roads with a raging inferno in the sky behind them.

The cause of the fire started which started around 8 pm local time is not clear yet.

Erick Thohir, Indonesia's minister of state-owned enterprises, urged the oil company to fully investigate the incident.

Army chief of staff Dudung Abdurachman told reporters that the blaze was put out after several hours.

As per AFP, the government would contribute to the treatment of the injured.

Jakarta's fire department deployed 51 units and over 250 firefighters to the Plumpang depot in north Jakarta.

Similarly, in 2021, a massive blaze broke out at the Balongan refinery in West Java, which was also owned by the oil company Pertamina. The fire raged for two days and caused thousands to evacuate after the huge explosion.

