India’s Jaishankar calls on BRICS to push for UNSC reforms

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar called on the BRICS members to make sincere efforts to push reforms of international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, the minister reiterated India’s long-standing demand of reforming the UNSC to make it more representative.

"For two decades, we have heard calls for reform of multilateral institutions, only to be continuously disappointed. It is, therefore, imperative that BRICS members demonstrate sincerity in regard to reforming global decision-making, including that of the UN Security Council," he said in his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday.

The BRICS grouping accounts for five of the largest developing countries in the world. They are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Without mentioning China, which is a permanent member of the UNSC, Jaishankar reasoned that at the heart of the problems the countries faced was the economic concentration that left too many nations at the mercy of too few.

" This may be in regard to production, resources, services or connectivity. Recent experiences impacting health, energy and food security only highlight this fragility,” he said.

Apart from China, the other permanent members of the UNSC are Russia, the United Kingdom, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. They are called the P5 countries.

He called on the BRICS to send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, rebalancing and “that old ways cannot address new situations”.

“Contemporary challenges underline the deep shortcomings of the current international architecture, which does not reflect today’s politics, economics, demographics or indeed aspirations,” he added.

He said India, the current chair of the G20, undertook the voice of the Global South exercise to place these issues before the grouping.

"We urge that BRICS gives it particular consideration and promotes the economic decentralisation that is so essential to political democratisation," he said. What has been response of P5? Apart from China, all the other major P5 countries have endorsed India’s position on UNSC reforms.

China, too, batted for constructive reforms, saying there should be representation for developing countries, especially the small and medium countries, but remained mum on India's inclusion at the high table of the permanent members.

The UNSC has been criticised for being a closed grouping, often out of touch with the ground reality and using the platform to serve selfish interests.