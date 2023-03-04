India's G20 role important for peace and stability in world: Slovenia's foreign minister Tanja Fajon

New Delhi has become the busiest geopolitical hotspot this March, with foreign ministers landing and taking off after setting up bilateral and multilateral matters of importance during India's ongoing tenure as president of the Group of 20 nations. Amid G-20 foreign ministers meet, WION's diplomatic correspondent Siddhant Sibbal spoke with Slovenia's foreign minister Tanja Fajon.

Here are the excerpts:

How do you see Slovenia's relationship with India?

India is globally very important strategic partner to the European Union, and of course Slovenia. Slovenia is a very small country but we have quite some business with pharmaceutical, locomotive, construction. We also have interest to work in the field of science, research, artificial intelligence. There is lot of potential not only in the businesses. We are also having exchange of students. In tourism, people of Slovenia love to visit India.

How do you see India's role as G20 president?

India plays a very important role to keep the world peace and stability. India is a fast growing economy and ow it's heading the G20. For me, it's very important that India tries to preserve peace and world order in the ways that the UN charter is respected. We have very complex and fragmented world. The geopolitical picture has changed with the war jn Ukraine. We have to do everything to understand each other to find partners in the world, to protect the peace and order and international rule established by the UN charter.

How Ukraine conflict is impacting your country?

It's affecting the world not only because of the energy crisis. But also for the reasons of food security. In Europe, Ukraine is not far away. This brutal Russian aggression is unacceptable We understand because no one can with force take away your land your territorial sovereignty. That is why Slovenia will help Ukraine as long as it takes but at the same time we have to strengthen our efforts to find diplomatic ways that negotiation for peace starts as soon as possible. Everyone want to see peace.

A very aggressive China is a worry in the Indo-Pacific, especially here in Delhi. The worldview is very different along India's northern border. What do you have to say about aggressive China?

I can say that China is a very important to the world and is becoming a rival. Of course, aggression has np place in the world of 21st century. But I am also very realistic that without China we can't address global challenges such as climate change.

So we need this partnership on the topics where we have common interests but also say out loud and clear when some countries break international order and rules. Now I think the whole world is positioning a partnership. For Slovenia, it's important that we work together with like-minded countries with those respecting rules and also opening up our foreign policy.

What is your vision for Indo-Pacific?

Indo-Pacific is becoming very important strategically. More countries including Slovenia are preparing to position themselves into Indo-Pacific to strengthen our economic and political ties. But mostly, we need to work towards securing stability and peace. I think Indo-Pacific offers a lot of opportunity. But again we have to listen to each other, hear each other and really have a big picture to be able to work together.

We are preparing an outlook by redrafting our foreign policy in the light of the worrying situation in Ukraine. Slovenia also needs to open up to search for new allies and therefore we are also redrafting our strategy for Indo-Pacific.

