/Indians to be thrown out of UK? India added to ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ list of 23 nations; Here's who could be affected

India has been included in the United Kingdom’s expanded “Deport Now Appeal Later” list, which now covers 23 countries. Under this policy, foreign offenders will be deported before they are able to appeal against the decision, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI. Reports in Navbharat Times confirm, based on the latest data, that there are approximately 320 Indian citizens currently imprisoned in the UK who could potentially fall under the new policy's purview.

The UK Home Office announced on Sunday that the scope of the scheme will nearly triple, growing from eight countries to 23. The development is part of a wider crackdown on the upsurge of migration and delays in removing convicted criminals. Under this rule, foreign nationals from these countries will be sent back after sentencing, once sentenced, with any appeals handled remotely through video links from overseas.

Underscoring the rationale behind the decision, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end,” reported news agency PTI.

“Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced," she added.

Which countries are in the list?

Previously, Finland, Albania, Belize, Nigeria, Estonia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Kosovo were in the list. But now, the expanded list includes India, Angola, Australia, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.

The government of the UK stated that discussions are underway with other nations to join the policy. “We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country,” said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.