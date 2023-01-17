Indians among top earners in US, surpass other Asian groups: Report  

Indians living in the US are among the top earners in the country, overtaking people from other countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, China, and Pakistan, according to a recent census.

In the latest census done in August 2022, the average household earning of Indians in the US stands at $123,700, which is far higher than other immigrants, PTI news agency reported.

Not only that, Indians are also ahead of other Asian communities in the US in median family earnings ranges. Taiwanese and Filipinos with $97,129 and $95,000 of median family incomes are in second and third place, respectively.

About 4 million Indians currently reside in the US, including 1.6 million visa holders, 1.4 million naturalised residents and a million are US-born residents.

The survey also stated that Indians constitute 79 per cent of college graduates, surpassing the overall American population in terms of wealth and college education.

According to the report, the number of people who identify as Asian in the United States nearly tripled in the past three decades, and Asians are now the fastest-growing of the nation’s four largest racial and ethnic groups.

Over the years, the Indian-Americans have steadily grown their influence in American society and have made their mark in the political space as well. The growing number of native Indian wealthy class and Indian-origin lawmakers is a testament to this fact.

Acknowledging the contribution of immigrants, especially of Indians, Republican Rich McCormick in his first speech in the US House of Representatives urged for a streamlined immigration process.

He said that the Indian-Americans constitute about one per cent of the US population and pay about six per cent of the taxes.

“I rise to this occasion to just appreciate my constituents, especially those who have immigrated from India. We have a very large portion of my community that’s made up of almost 100,000 People who have immigrated directly from India.”

“One out of every five doctors in my community is from India. They represent some of the best citizens we have in America, we should make sure that we streamline the immigration process for those who come here to obey the law and pay their taxes.”

He added, “Although they make up about one per cent of American society, they pay about 6 per cent of the taxes. They are amongst the top producers, and they do not cause problems. They follow laws.”

“They don’t have the problems that we see other people have when they come to the emergency room for overdoses and depression anxiety because they’re the most productive, most family oriented and the best of what represents American citizens. God bless my Indian constituents”.

(With inputs from agencies)