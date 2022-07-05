Indiana: More than 30 bodies, some decomposing, discovered at funeral home 

Police in Indiana, USA have started an investigation after more than 30 bodies, some of them decomposing, were found inside a funeral home in southern Indiana. Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville made the discovery at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening. There were 31 bodies including some some "in the advanced stages of decomposition," Maj. Isaac Parker said.

Parker said that the county coroner's office reported a strong odour coming from the building. Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies "in different places around the building." Some of the bodies had been at the funeral home since March, Parker said. Police also found the cremated remains of 16 people.

"It was a very unpleasant scene," Parker said. "The conditions were not good."

The owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police since Friday, Parker said, and an investigation is ongoing.

For identification, the remains were taken to Clark County Coroner's office. Police have appealed to public to come forward if anyone had any information.

A woman who sent her brother's body to the funeral home for cremation after he died in April told WHAS-TV that she is still waiting for his remains. Tara Owen said when she reached out to the funeral director, he responded that he was 'dealing with a lot' at the moment.

