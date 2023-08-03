Indian student, Filipino trainer pilot die after plane crashes in Philippines

An Indian student and his Filipino trainer pilot died after their small plane crashed in the northern Philippines.

The two-seater Echo Air Cessna 152 plane crashed in Apayao province and the wreckage was found on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The deceased have been identified as Capt. Edzel John Lumbao Tabuzo and Anshum Rajkumar Konde.

Officials have been unable to retrieve their bodies from the crash site due to bad weather.

Unable to retrieve bodies

The civil aviation authority said that a medical and rescue team on board a Philippine Air Force Black Hawk has been sent to the crash site but the chopper was yet to spot an area to land.

Even the Philippine Air Force, army troops and other government personnel were deployed to the site to conduct a search operation, but they struggled due to the inclement weather.

Local media reported that the Cessna aircraft went missing on Tuesday afternoon after taking off from Laoag International Airport at 12.16 pm (local time). It was supposed to reach Tuguegarao Airport at 3.16 p.m.

Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Joeffrey Borromeo said that the crash site is located at the border of Barangay Salvacion, Luna town and Barangay San Mariano in Pudtol town.

Plane got clearance before accident

The last signal transmission from the aircraft was received 35 nautical miles northwest of Alcala, Cagayan, the Apayao provincial administration said.

A spokesperson for the civil aviation agency, Eric Apolonio, said that the plane received clearance to take off from Laoag, where the weather cleared after typhoon Doksuri passed through the region last week, reported Independent.

According to CNN Philippines, all operations of the operator of the aircraft—Echo Air International Aviation Academy—has been suspended have been suspended.

Notably, this was the third crash involving a Cessna plane in the country this year. Four people on board a Cessna died after it crashed near Mayon Volcano’s crater in February last year.

(With inputs from agencies)