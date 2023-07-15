Indian PM Modi arrives in UAE, holds bilateral talks with President Mohamed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (July 15) and met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Modi was given a ceremonial welcome, following which several bilateral talks with a focus on areas of energy and defence and other events were organised in honour of his visit. Modi's visit to the UAE comes after he concluded a two-day visit to France.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "He (Modi) will meet the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We have all seen significant transformation taking place in the India-UAE relationship. The bilateral trade is currently very strong, $85 billion dollars between India and UAE."

Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had last met in June in Abu Dhabi when the Indian PM visited the UAE while on his return from the G7 summit in Munich. In February, both countries held a virtual summit. During the summit, Modi and Mohammed expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors.

One of the major highlights of this summit was the signing and exchange of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The agreement would provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs. Two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were also signed between the two countries.

Modi concludes France visit, calls it memorable

Modi emplaned for the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France. "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality," he tweeted.