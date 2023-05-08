Indian-origin Sachit Mehra elected president of Trudeau's Liberal Party

Indian-origin Sachit Mehra has been elected the new president of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party.

The announcement was made in the capital Ottawa amid loud cheers and thumping hoots in Mehra's name. The 46-year-old defeated Mira Ahmad, a former president of the Liberal Party.

In his victory speech, Mehra said it was time to start preparing for the next election.

ALSO READ | Why liberal political parties run by dynasts are a gated community

"We need to get working for these candidates and show Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives that we can win everywhere across this country."

In his speech, Mehra emphasised that the party was united. Mehra is now tasked with the challenge to set the foundation of a fourth term for Liberal Party in Ottawa's corridors of power.

"We are strong and united team. We will support all our members in order to bring cause forward and it can be convention has shown that we have a lot of good ideas." Sachit Mehra as Liberal Party President: What does it mean? Conventionally, the president serves as the head of the party bureaucracy. As president, Mehra would sit on the national board of directors of the Liberal Party of Canada.

His main tasks would entail ensuring election readiness, supporting fundraising efforts and recruiting new members of the party as well as the volunteers.

"A party president needs to make sure we have a strong Liberal party with strong grassroots support and a vibrant volunteer base for whenever the next election is," Liberal strategist Anushka Kurian, who works as a consultant with McMillan Vantage, was quoted as saying by iPOLITICS.

"So, a president has to support getting the right resources to the right ridings at the right time for us to be strong and competitive." Canada's Liberal Party: On a winning spree The Liberals have won the last three general elections in Canada. Mostly they were facing a divided conservative opposition.

ALSO WATCH | Trudeau strikes deal to stay in power, new deal will keep Trudeau in power until 2025 × Voting for the president and other roles in the party brass took place throughout the day on Saturday.

The announcement of the election results led to the conclusion of party’s three-day convention.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE