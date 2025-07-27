/Indian-origin man brutally attacked with machete in Australia's Melbourne, four teenagers held

An Indian-origin man was brutally attacked by five teenagers around 7:30 pm on July 19 while he was on his way home after receiving medicines from a pharmacy at the Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows.
Four out of five teenagers have been arrested days after they brutally attacked an Indian-origin man with a machete while he was on his way home from a pharmacy in Australia's Melbourne. The 33-year-old victim, identified as Saurabh Anand, was severely injured, including a nearly severed hand, which was later reattached, according to a report by the Australian Today
As per the report, on July 19, around 7:30 pm, after Saurabh received medicines from a pharmacy at the Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows, suddenly five teenagers surrounded him while he was on a phone call with his friend. One of them looked for the victim's pockets while another hit him in the head till he fell to the ground. In the meantime, a third teenager took out a knife and allegedly placed it on the neck of Saurabh.
The victim stated that his immediate response was to raise his arm as a defence. "While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack went through my hand. The third went through the bone," he told The Age.
They also attacked him with a machete on his shoulder and back, causing him a fractured spine and several broken bones.