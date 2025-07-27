/Indian-origin man brutally attacked with machete in Australia's Melbourne, four teenagers held

Four out of five teenagers have been arrested days after they brutally attacked an Indian-origin man with a machete while he was on his way home from a pharmacy in Australia's Melbourne. The 33-year-old victim, identified as Saurabh Anand, was severely injured, including a nearly severed hand, which was later reattached, according to a report by the Australian Today

As per the report, on July 19, around 7:30 pm, after Saurabh received medicines from a pharmacy at the Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows, suddenly five teenagers surrounded him while he was on a phone call with his friend. One of them looked for the victim's pockets while another hit him in the head till he fell to the ground. In the meantime, a third teenager took out a knife and allegedly placed it on the neck of Saurabh.

The victim stated that his immediate response was to raise his arm as a defence. "While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack went through my hand. The third went through the bone," he told The Age.