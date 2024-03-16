Indian-origin family dies in 'suspicious fire' in Canada, police continue investigation

An Indian-origin couple along with their teenage daughter lost their lives in a "suspicious" fire that gutted their home in Canada's Ontario province last week, said the police on Friday (Mar 15).

According to the press release issued by the Peel Police, the family's home was engulfed by fire. The house was located at the Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area of Brampton on March 7.

After the fire was taken under control, the investigators found the human remains inside the gutted house, however, they could not ascertain the number of people killed at the time.

On Friday (Mar 15), the authorities identified the charred remains as those belonging to three family members: 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo; his wife, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha; and their 16-year-old daughter, Mahek Warikoo.

The police officials informed that the family was living at the address before the fire broke out. On Friday (Mar 15), Peel police Constable Taryn Young said that the fire appeared 'suspicious', reported the CTV news channel.

"At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental," Young was quoted as saying in the report.

"There's not much left to it," she said while speaking about the possible cause of the fire.

"Looking into something like that as a fire marshal, I'm sure it's very tough when there is not much left to look at. But we are exhausting all avenues," she added.

Investigation into 'mysterious fire' incident continues

Kenneth Yousaf, the neighbour of the deceased family, said that for 15 years the family was living at the same address and they never noticed any problems with them.

He said that one of his family members alerted him about the fire, after hearing a big "bang". "When we came out, the house was on fire. So sad. Within a few hours, everything was down to the ground," said Yousaf, as quoted in the report.

"The circumstances surrounding the house fire remains the focus of an active investigation, and anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact Homicide detectives," said the police.