/Indian-origin ‘fake CIA agent’ accused of $350 million oil fraud, Indonesia defence deals was paid FBI informant

Indian-origin businessman Gaurav Srivastava, accused of posing as a covert CIA operative to take control of a $350 million oil company, was a paid FBI informant who shared information with the CIA, according to court documents cited by The Times.

The revelation adds a new dimension to allegations against Srivastava, who is accused of using claims of intelligence connections to build relationships with influential people and pursue business deals. He has rejected the allegations.

Accused of $350 million oil fraud



Srivastava, 36, allegedly approached Dutch oil trader Niels Troost when his business was facing possible US sanctions over its dealings in Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to lawsuits filed by Troost in California and New York, Srivastava claimed to be a CIA agent operating under “non-official cover”. He allegedly spoke about his training at “the Farm”, the CIA's Virginia training facility, and shared photographs of himself with then US President Joe Biden, JD Vance and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark.

Troost accused him of using these claims to gain access to influential figures and attempting to take control of a $350 million oil company. The allegations also state that money siphoned from the business helped fund Srivastava's luxury lifestyle and access to US politicians.

Alleged links to Indonesian defence deals

Srivastava also came under scrutiny over his connections with senior Indonesian officials, including President Prabowo Subianto, who was defence minister when the two developed ties.

An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Indonesian publication Tempo said Srivastava accompanied Prabowo to high-level meetings in Washington and Jakarta in 2020, where fighter jets and other military equipment were discussed.

Between 2020 and 2022, companies controlled by Srivastava secured five preliminary, non-binding defence procurement agreements from Indonesia's Defence Ministry and a state-owned defence company. The proposed deals included 36 F-15 fighter jets, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, C-130 transport aircraft and a joint operations command and control centre.

However, Indonesia did not proceed with the deals. The investigation also found that at least five companies linked to Srivastava that received the agreements were shell companies.

In November 2022, Srivastava introduced Prabowo as his “dearest friend” at the Global Food Security Forum in Bali. He also reportedly gifted the Indonesian leader a large wooden eagle statue at his residence in West Java, describing it as a tribute to the US and the CIA.

$51 million loan and luxury mansion

According to Troost's court filings, Srivastava arranged a $51 million loan from their company to the Arsari Group, claiming the money would support a covert US government programme. He allegedly persuaded the group to transfer half the amount to him and used it to purchase a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles.