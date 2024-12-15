San Francisco, United States

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a post by an Indian-origin CEO, Aravind Srinivas, on his green card application, creating a stir on social media.

“I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?” the San Francisco-based CEO posted on X, to which Musk gave a one-word reply, “Yes.” Srinivas responded to the SpaceX CEO with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

A green card, which is officially called a Permanent Resident Card, grants a person the right to live and work in the United States permanently.

Srinivas, the CEO of AI-powered search engine Perplexity AI, had been waiting for three years to secure permanent US citizenship. He is one of the co-founders of Perplexity, along with Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. They started the company in 2022

An IIT Madras graduate, Srinivas completed his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, and started his career as a research intern at OpenAI. He then worked at renowned organisations including Google and DeepMind, and returned to OpenAI again, before co-founding the AI company.

This recent post is not the only one where the two interacted. Earlier, Musk responded to a comment by Srinivas about the US immigration system, where he expressed his frustration with waiting for his green card.

“I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven’t gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration,” Srinivas wrote on X.

To his comment, Musk noted how difficult it is for talented people to enter the US legally while criminals enter the US illegally with ease. He wrote, “We have an upside down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?”

“@realDonaldTrump & DOGE will fix this,” Musk added, referencing the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the department.

