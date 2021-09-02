Indian-origin Canadian MP Raj Saini denies sexual misconduct allegations

A sitting Indo-Canadian MP Raj Saini, who is a member of Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau's caucus is facing claims of inappropriate behaviour toward female staff workers over the past six years, yet he is still running in the Federal elections on September 20.

Despite a string of charges of inappropriate behaviour toward young female staffers that spanned his six years in parliament, the Liberal Party has awarded southwestern Ontario candidate Raj Saini permission to run for re-election for a third term as an MP.

Despite the fact that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained a zero-tolerance attitude regarding workplace harassment and misbehaviour, the latter appeared to have a partisan tilt toward Saini, indicating that "rigorous processes" had been completed, which he had shared the specifics of.

Raj Saini, a Himachal Pradesh immigrant, has served as the Member of Parliament for the Kitchener Centre riding (as constituencies are known in Canada) since 2015.

Sexual harassment allegations against Trudeau's MP Saini date back to December 2015, when he allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances toward at least four female staffers at a holiday gathering at the downtown Ottawa convention centre in the presence of former MP Marwan Tabbara, a now-fired friend of the Liberal MP.

Tabbara, a 35-year-old Ontario Member of Parliament, resigned from the Liberal caucus after being charged with sexual assault.

Two counts of assault, one count of break and enter and committing an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment were filed against him.

