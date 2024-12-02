London

A 10-year-old Indian-origin British boy, Krish Arora, recently stumped the world after he achieved an IQ score of 162 in a test, outranking geniuses like Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

By achieving this IQ score, Krish from Hounslow in West London has claimed a place for himself in the 1 per cent of the world's most intelligent people, reported UK-based news outlet Metro.

Krish had shown exceptional abilities from a young age. He was able to read fluently at the age of four and was solving complex math problems very easily.

The boy's parents Mauli and Nischal are from engineering backgrounds. Krish was recently accepted into Mensa, which is a society for individuals with high IQs.

The boy, who is a genius in extracurricular activities, will also be joining Queen Elizabeth's School, a famous grammar school in the UK, in September.

Sharing his experience of taking exams, Krish said, "The 11-plus exams were too easy."

He added that he is excited to start his new school and hopes that it will prove to be a better challenge for his abilities.

"Primary school is boring, I don't learn anything. All we do is multiplication and write sentences all day. I like to do algebra," Krish said.

Parents of Krish Arora share prodigy's childhood

The parents of Krish Arora shared how their young prodigy proved to be a whiz at math puzzles and chess. When Krish was just four, he started showing traits of being a genius, they said.

"The things he was doing when he was just four were far above what a four-year-old should be able to do. He could read fluently, his spelling was really good, and he had always loved and been good at mathematics. I remember just before he turned four, he sat with me for three hours and completed an entire maths book. He was doing decimal divisions at the age of four," said his mother Mauli, as reported by Metro.

When he was eight years old, Krish completed a full year's curriculum in a single day. "Whatever he does, he wants to excel," said his mother.

Along with achieving in academics, Krish also excelled in music, won awards as a pianist and was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Trinity College of Music after he completed four grades in only six months.

"I don't get nervous about performing my music at these competitions because I know that I'm not going to mess up," Krish said.

(With inputs from agencies)