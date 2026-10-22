/Indian national injured in attack on Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oilfield

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Thursday (Oct 22) said that one Indian national sustained injuries in an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oilfield. It said that it was coordinating with Saudi authorities and assured all necessary assistance to the injured individual. Earlier, at least one person died, and eight others were injured in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced. According to an official statement released by GACA, the eight injured, with severity ranging from minor to critical, have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

“The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today. We are in touch with Saudi authorities and await further details. We will provide all necessary help to the injured Indian national,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The Saudi authorities also said that the kingdom’s air defences thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, adding that two residents were killed and two others injured after shrapnel fell following the interception. “Air defenses thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, with two deaths and two injuries among residents resulting from shrapnel falling after the interception,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said in a post on X.

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Meanwhile, US Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only. "Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them," US State department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on X.