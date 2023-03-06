Indian man runs the world's toughest marathon, completes it in 102 hours

Sukant Singh Suki, 33, recently achieved a feat that most people would find unfathomable. At the world's most difficult marathon, Delirious West in Australia, he completed 350 kilometres in 102 hours and 27 minutes. As per the official website of the Delirious W.E.S.T, it is rated as one of the top 10 hardest 200 milers in the world. The Delirious West was held between February 8 and February 12, 2023, as reported by NDTV.

Also, Suki uploaded a video on his YouTube account showing him completing the marathon. At the finish line, spectators can be heard applauding the man. He discussed his adventure and how he covered a 350 km run in another video. In the video, he said that this marathon was among the hardest in the world.

"It is a mind game, at times you give up," the man said. "The biggest challenge for me was 4 nights without sleep, your brain stops working. I remember I was struggling so badly on days 2, 3, and 4. But the volunteers present at the event, helped me to complete this challenge."

Take a look at the clip here:

He stated that in 2020, he was eliminated at 204 kilometres. For the past six months, Suki put in a lot of training.

Suki, who has been residing in Australia since 2016, revealed in a 2020 interview with SBS Hindi that taking part in ultramarathons offered him a new lease on life.

In addition, he has written books, including "Limitless People" and "Chasing Genius."