If you are a green card holder in the US, you may soon need to surrender your social media accounts to the government under US President Donald Trump's new proposal as part of his crackdown on immigration.

Currently, visa applicants living abroad are already required to share their social media handles with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

However now, Trump's new proposal will extend the same requirement to individuals already living in the country who are applying for permanent residency or seeking asylum.

How will it affect Indians?

The move will affect many Indians living legally in America and are active contributors to Indian and US politics.

This interference from the government could discourage these people from speaking on political matters online due to the risk of negative consequences.

The new change will directly impact green card holders already residing in the country.

“In a review of information collected for admission and benefit decisions, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) identified the need to collect social media identifiers (‘handles’) and associated social media platform names from applicants to enable and help inform identity verification, national security and public safety screening, and vetting, and related inspections,” the agency stated on March 5.

USCIS justified Trump's move, saying that it is essential for “enhanced identity verification, vetting, and national security screening,” citing Trump’s executive order.

"Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats as the legal basis for this proposal," they added.

Moreover, this plan is an extension of a current policy that mandates visa applicants abroad to provide their social media handles.

This comes amid Trump administrations' massive immigration enforcement, including closer scrutiny of green card and visa holders.

