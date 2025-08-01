/Indian embassy advisory cautions citizens after racial attacks spike in Ireland

The Indian Embassy in Ireland has issued a safety advisory urging citizens to avoid deserted areas and remain vigilant after a surge in racially motivated assaults on Indians in the country. In recent assaults, a 32-year-old Indian man suffered a fractured cheekbone, while an Amazon employee was attacked, stabbed, and stripped in Dublin. The embassy is coordinating with Irish authorities and has provided emergency helpline numbers.

The urgent safety advisory, issued after a string of attacks by teen gangs on Indian-origin persons, urges all Indian citizens in the country to avoid going to deserted places and exercise heightened caution.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard,” the embassy said in the advisory.

The advisory asked Indian citizens to take reasonable precautions for personal safety, such as avoiding deserted areas, especially at odd hours.

The Embassy of India also issued an emergency contact number for help. Indian citizens can seek help via phone at 08994 23734 or email at cons.dublin@mea.gov.in.

On July 19, the 40-year-old Indian man, an Amazon employee who had arrived in Ireland just three weeks prior, was viciously beaten, stabbed in the face, and partially stripped by a teen gang in Tallaght, Dublin. Authorities are investigating the case as a potential hate crime.

Jennifer Murray, the Irish woman who came to the aid of the 40-year-old man, recounted the brutal assault and noted that it wasn't the first racially motivated incident to occur in the area.

Attack sparked wave of protests

The incident caused widespread outrage and a wave of protests. Protesters, including Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Irish citizens, gathered to denounce the attack. Arounf 800 people marched from Dublin City Hall to the National Gallery, holding placards saying “Say no to racism” and “Ireland is home.”

The Irish police, An Garda Síochána, classified the assault as racially motivated while an online petition demanding justice has already collected over 15,000 signatures. Indians form the largest non-EU immigrant group in Ireland and play key roles in the country’s IT and healthcare sectors