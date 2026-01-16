/Indian doctor in Sweden stars in Wikipedia's 25th anniversary celebrations

Wikipedia, the world's largest online encyclopaedia, marked its 25th anniversary on 15 January 2026, celebrating a quarter-century of providing information powered entirely by volunteers.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit behind the platform, launched a global "Wikipedia 25" campaign to highlight the site's journey, honour its contributors, and invite public participation in its future. Amid the festivities, an Indian-origin doctor has emerged as a prominent figure in the celebrations.

Dr Netha Hussain, a Kerala-born physician and researcher now based in Sweden, is one of eight volunteers featured in a new video docuseries released by the Foundation. The series offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lives of Wikipedia editors worldwide, emphasising that knowledge remains fundamentally human even in the age of artificial intelligence.

A medical graduate from Calicut Medical College, Dr Hussain began editing Wikipedia in 2010 as a first-year student. She later earned a PhD in clinical neuroscience from the University of Gothenburg and has since specialised in radiology. Over the years, she has made thousands of edits across English, Malayalam, and other language versions, focusing on healthcare, women's biographies, and current affairs.

Her most impactful contributions came during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting in mid-2020, Dr Hussain created and updated dozens of articles on the virus, translated critical information into Malayalam, and tackled misinformation head-on. She compiled lists of unproven treatments, strengthened vaccine safety content, and ensured verifiable facts reached millions.

Her efforts earned recognition, including a 2020 Women in Open Source Academic Award, a United Nations mention for combating fake news, and a 2021 Wikimedian of the Year honourable mention from Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

The Foundation highlighted Dr Hussain's story to show India's rising role in the global Wikimedia "movement". India ranks fifth worldwide for Wikipedia page views, with around 800 million monthly, and contributes the third-highest number of editors to English Wikipedia after the US and UK.