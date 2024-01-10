Indian diaspora has made massive contributions: Australian MP Charlton

Australian MP Andrew Charlton has lauded the contributions made by Indian diaspora in his country even as he has emphasised on strong India-Australia ties. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We have more than a million Australians of Indian descent, which is one in every 25 Australians and they are among the most educated, the most employed and make some of the biggest contributions in business or politics."

Charlton, who is a member of the House of Representatives of Australia, represents the Division of Parramatta, which is part of the state of New South Wales. Parramatta has a large number of members of the Indian diaspora. The MP is in India for the launch of his book "Australia's pivot to India" which was launched at the India foundation, in the presence of India's energy minister Hardeep Puri.

WION: Sir, if you can talk about your book, and how do you see India-Australia relationship going forward?

Andrew Charlton: India-Australia relationship has never been stronger and the message of this book is that we need to capitalize on that opportunity in order to build a strong partnership between Australia and India, and that partnership will benefit both countries contributing to peace and prosperity of our region.

WION: Can you explain the India-Australia relationship in cricketing terms?

Andrew Charlton: Well, it is very strong. We have two very good teams and what we've been doing against getting those teams not just to play against each other, but to play with each other to achieve great things. And I think the IPL is a good example of that. So IPL is something that brings together many Australian players and coaches and other officials all together inside the majesty of Indian cricket. And for the first time Australia is playing cricket with India, not just against India.

WION: So my final question is on the Indian diaspora, how do you see the role of the diaspora in your country?

Andrew Charlton: Well, the Indian diaspora in the country makes a massive and wonderful contribution to the Australian community. We have more than a million Australians of Indian descent, which is one in every 25 Australians and they are among the most educated, the most employed and make some of the biggest contributions in business or politics, media and culture. And they are a very important way in Australia's multicultural success story. And a testament to the success of Australian diversity