Indian community devastated, says South Africa's Minority front leader Shameen Thakur

The party chief of South Africa's Minority Front (MF) Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi has said that the "Indian community is devastated" by the ongoing unrest in her country.

Shameen Thakur is a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature, a province with around seven per cent of the population of Indian origin.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Rajbansi said, "Every time it (riots) occurs, it reminds us of 1949 Durban riots. Most of our people are in business. The attack on our community also focused on looting homes, damaging infrastructure in the area and looting businesses."

The violence erupted after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma and so far more than 117 people have died.

Thakur explained that South Africa's Indian origin community believes in "nonviolence, that is the culture that has been ingrained in our people" but "for that reason, we should not be looked at as soft targets by perpetrators and first point of assault. As a community, we are not going to accept this."

She said the community had to arm "themselves with cricket bats because that is what they had to do eventually. Army has come in, I am thankful to the government, our political leadership has been responsive".

"Social media has played a very important role in getting us connected as a community and protecting on anther," he added.

The violence started in KwaZulu-Natal which is former president Zuma's home province and then spread in several parts of the country.

New Delhi has raised the matter with the South African government, especially when it comes to the Indian diaspora being impacted by the ongoing violence.

While Jaishankar and Dr. Naledi Pandor have spoken, Sanjay Bhattacharya, secretary, MEA, also met the South African high commissioner to India Joel Sibusiso Ndebele in Delhi.

On Gandhi and Mandela's legacy, Shameen Thakur said, "Talks about nonviolence should be not be dedicated to just one day, like the October 2, in fact, it should be put in our history books, our children should be educated about it."

She pointed out that, "We should learn the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam because the entire world is a family. As my role in KwaZulu-Natal legislature and as a leader that predominantly looks after the Indian community I do everything possible in my power in the legislature to bring these ideas in every debate and ensure that we are a country that believes in peace and prosperity. The Indian way and Indian oaths is a beacon of hope for our country"

Her part Minority Front has a political base in KwaZulu-Natal since the province has a large Indian origin community. Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi was appointed the party leader in 2012.