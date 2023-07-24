Indian coffeehouse chain Café Coffee Day faces bankruptcy

Popular Indian coffeehouse chain Café Coffee Day’s operator Coffee Day Global has been admitted for corporate insolvency by India’s National Company Law Tribunal, an Economic Times report said on Monday.

Coffee Day Global was admitted for insolvency proceedings based on a petition filed by IndusInd Bank. However, the Coffee Day Group has still not released an official statement on the matter.

Coffee Day Enterprises, which owns Coffee Day Global , was promoted by the late VG Siddhartha, who committed suicide in 2019. According to reports, his suicide note addressed to the board of directors and the Coffee Day family revealed he was under heavy debt burden.

The company’s recent annual report indicated that as on March 31, 2022 its outstanding debt from IndusInd Bank was recorded at over $8 million.

Reports said that the company was called to court after discussions between the Coffee Day Group and IndusInd Bank broke down.