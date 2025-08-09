LOGIN
Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 21:38 IST
‘Not an era of war’: India welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska talks; Zelensky warns against ‘decisions without Ukraine’

India welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska talks; Zelensky warns against ‘decisions without Ukraine’ Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Despite recent US tariffs, India welcomed the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, viewing it as a potential step toward ending the Ukraine war and reaffirming its support for peaceful resolution efforts.

Just days after Washington doubled tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, New Delhi has welcomed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will meet in Alaska on 15 August in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, in what is being described as a possible breakthrough. Announcing the summit on Friday, Trump said, “there’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia, but offered no further details.

Also read: 'Important that Russians don't succeed in deceiving': Zelensky is racing to rally allies ahead of Trump–Putin talks - Here why

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it “welcomes the decision of the two leaders meeting in Alaska” and hopes it will help pave the way for peace. Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remark that “this is not an era of war”, the ministry reaffirmed that India supports the summit and is ready to assist efforts towards ending the conflict.

Zelensky rejects territorial swap idea

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that any deal struck without Kyiv’s participation will not lead to real peace. He stressed that Ukraine’s borders are “non-negotiable” and no land would be surrendered to Russia. “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelensky wrote on social media, adding, “Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing. The war cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine.”

Calls for united action from allies

Zelensky has urged Ukraine’s partners to take “clear steps” towards achieving lasting peace. In a phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he stressed the need for maximum coordination among allies. National security advisers from Ukraine’s partners, including the US, EU nations, and the UK, met in Britain on Saturday to align their positions before the Trump-Putin talks. Following a separate conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky cautioned, “It is truly important that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again.”

