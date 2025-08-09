/‘Not an era of war’: India welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska talks; Zelensky warns against ‘decisions without Ukraine’

Just days after Washington doubled tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, New Delhi has welcomed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will meet in Alaska on 15 August in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, in what is being described as a possible breakthrough. Announcing the summit on Friday, Trump said, “there’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia, but offered no further details.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it “welcomes the decision of the two leaders meeting in Alaska” and hopes it will help pave the way for peace. Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remark that “this is not an era of war”, the ministry reaffirmed that India supports the summit and is ready to assist efforts towards ending the conflict.

Zelensky rejects territorial swap idea

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that any deal struck without Kyiv’s participation will not lead to real peace. He stressed that Ukraine’s borders are “non-negotiable” and no land would be surrendered to Russia. “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelensky wrote on social media, adding, “Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing. The war cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine.”

Calls for united action from allies