/India-Russia strategic partnership: How it started vs how it is going

New Delhi is all set to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 4 for a high-profile two-day state visit aimed at strengthening defence, energy, and strategic cooperation between the two long-time partners. The visit comes at a time of shifting global power dynamics, Western sanctions on Moscow, and India’s continued push for strategic autonomy. The Modi-Putin meeting is closely being watched by the top leaders of the world including the one in Washington, making the engagement geopolitically very significant.

India–Russia strategic partnership

India and Russia’s relationship have evolved one of the most enduring strategic partnerships of the Cold War era. Formal cooperation between the two countries began in the late 1950s, as the Soviet Union emerged as a key diplomatic, economic, and military partner for New Delhi. The relationship reached a defining moment during the 1971 Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship, and Cooperation, signed ahead of the Bangladesh Liberation War, solidifying Moscow as India’s most reliable global ally.

After the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, relations briefly slowed but regained momentum in the late 1990s when Russia backed India following its 1998 nuclear tests. In 2000, both countries signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement, later upgraded in 2010 to a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” expanding collaboration across defence technologies like the S-400 system and BrahMos missile, nuclear energy projects such as Kudankulam, space missions, hydrocarbons, and trade. Despite global shifts, including India’s improving relations with the West and Russia’s closeness to China, the partnership remains resilient. India’s substantial purchase of discounted Russian oil after the Ukraine war reflects continued economic interdependence.

How India-Russia strategic partnership changed after PM Modi

India–Russia relations have shifted noticeably since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. UnderPM Modi, defence cooperation initially deepened with major deals like the S-400 air defence system, AK-203 rifle production, and continued work on the BrahMos missile programme. However, unlike earlier decades where Russia was India’s dominant defence supplier, PM Modi’s foreign policy diversified India’s procurement toward the US, France, and Israel. As a result, Russia’s share in India’s defence imports has declined, though cooperation in joint production and legacy military platforms remains significant.