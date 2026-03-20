/India rushes emergency aid to Afghanistan after deadly Pakistan airstrike on Kabul hospital

New Delhi: In the wake of a devastating airstrike by Pakistan that killed many civilians at a drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital, India has sent a consignment of emergency medical supplies to help treat the injured. The Indian government delivered a 2.5-tonne consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, treatment kits, and essential equipment to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health. The aid arrived in Kabul shortly after the attack to support the care of survivors and those wounded in the strike.

“India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The assistance comes even as Delhi has been helping Afghanistan to address its health challenges, particularly amid widespread drug addiction issues.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The attack on 16 March targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital (also known as Omar), a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to helping those battling drug addiction. The strike by Pakistan air force, which occurred around 9:00 PM local time during the holy month of Ramadan, destroyed large parts of the complex, including patient wards and housing units. Afghan authorities reported that at least 400 people were killed and more than 250 injured, most of them vulnerable patients receiving treatment. Rescue teams continued to search the rubble for days, pulling bodies from collapsed buildings amid reports of intense fires.

India’s response was swift and focused on humanitarian support. Dr Sharafat Zaman Amar, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s health ministry, confirmed receipt of the supplies, noting they were provided directly to aid recovery efforts at affected facilities. The medicines are intended for urgent trauma care and related needs following the incident.

The attack marked one of the deadliest single events in the escalating conflict between the two neighbours. The attack by Pakistan saw widespread international condemnation, including by India. New Delhi had earlier strongly condemned the airstrike as a “barbaric” and “unconscionable” act of violence against civilians, calling for accountability and an end to such attacks.