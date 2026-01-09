/Musk led X puts limit to editing with its AI tool Grok after backlash

After being criticised for allowing people to make obscene and nude content through its AI-based services, Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has limited image editing with its AI tool Grok to paying users.

However, those who don't subscribe can still use use Grok to edit images on its separate app and website, reported BBC.

Grok is an AI tool which users can use to tag directly in posts or replies under other users' posts to seek a particular response.

It has also allowed users to request it to edit images and ask it to create almost nude pics of people.

Indian, Musk's X cross swords

Similar concerns were raised in India after a late December 2025 update to Grok allowed people to digitally alter images of others by undressing them—both celebrities and private individuals—mostly without their consent.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) sent a notice to X on January 2 seeking reply in the case. However, the ministry is not happy with the initial reply of the company.

The ministry in its notice had warned X to comply with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and said that failure to do so could result in the loss of legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act.

This would make X liable for action under the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

X has also been asked by MeitY to immediately carry out a detailed technical and governance-level review of Grok to avoid the generation and promotion of any sexually explicit or objectionable content.

Musk's response

After the criticism xAI, Musk’s AI company, acknowledged the lapses and said to introduce stricter filters to prevent misuse. However, Musk downplayed the issue by saying responsibility lies with the user.