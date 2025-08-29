/India-Japan Annual Summit: PM Modi hails ISRO, JAXA collaboration on Chandrayaan-5 mission

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Aug 29) welcomed an agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, marking a landmark step in India’s space objectives. The program under the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission is a joint initiative aimed at exploring the south pole of the moon and conducting research on its hidden resources, including lunar water. The mission will be the fifth in the Chandrayaan series of lunar missions.

PM Modi announced the landmark Implementing Arrangement between the space agencies of the two nations during his two-day visit to Japan as part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where he held bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors, including advanced technology and space.

‘Symbol of mankind’s progress in space’

Speaking at a joint press conference, PM Modi said, “We welcome the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Our active participation has gone beyond the limits of the earth and will become a symbol of mankind’s progress in space.”

After the global recognition following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the moon’s south pole in 2023, the next challenge lies in the deeper exploration of the lunar surface, especially those regions that may hold crucial resources like water.

‘A story of determination, hard work and innovation’

In an interview with Japanese publication The Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi elaborated on India’s vision for space exploration. He also talked about the collaboration with Japan on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission.

“India’s space journey is a story of determination, hard work and innovation of our scientists. From Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing on the moon’s south pole to our advances in interplanetary missions, India has consistently demonstrated that space is not the final frontier, it is the next frontier. I am glad that India and Japan are joining hands for the next edition of the Chandrayaan series or the LUPEX mission. This will contribute to deepening our understanding of the permanently shadowed regions at the lunar south pole,” PM Modi said.