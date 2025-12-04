Tel Aviv has urged New Delhi to designate Hamas as a terror group; the outfit is already listed as a terror group in countries like the US, UK, Canada and several other countries. Senior Israeli officials have said that New Delhi's recognition will have significant regional influence. Israel noted that it has already listed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and wants New Delhi to "reciprocate".

"Our request from India is to work hard to sanction and designate these organisations as terrorist groups. Israel designated Lashkar-e-Taiba a couple of years ago, and we would like to see this reciprocated," said a senior official at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The officials alleged that there is a significant network and linkages between Hamas and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), adding that Iran's IRGC, Hamas and Hezbollah increasingly rely on a transnational terror network. It also asserted that New Delhi is aware of such connections.

"You're not going to see an Iranian operative act directly in Europe. What you will see is a criminal group -- a drug lord, a human trafficker or another network -- connected to an Iranian handler who then carries out an attack, as we've seen in Scandinavia or in London," said the senior official at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It will be a good thing if India did. India and Israel have a common enemy. It will be good to have a clear statement on who we face," said Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, International Spokesperson for the IDF.

India's position in the Israel-Palestine conflict