India is the only member of the Quad that hasn't imposed sanctions on Russia. This is why

As the member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meet in Tokyo, Japan, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war remains a key point of focus.

However, even as the four QUAD members; Australia, India, Japan and the United States, contemplate the months-long aggression, the fact remains that to date India is yet to take any action against Russia.

Why is it that India hasn't openly condemned Moscow's actions or imposed any sanctions on the aggressor?

India has long-standing ties with the former Soviet nation Russia - especially in the defence sector.

During a visit to the US in April, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that India would like to be a 'good friend' to Western countries but that the country doesn't want to be weakened and needed to ensure its security.

Experts believe that this means that the South-Asian nation plans to continue its long-standing reliance on Russia.

How dependent is India on Russia?

The country's rivalry with its next-door neighbour Pakistan has long influenced its status as one of the world's largest buyers of weapons. China's growing power in the region has added to India's worries.

BBC reports that since 1992 almost two-thirds of Indian military equipment has come from Russia. As per estimates by a US-based research group Stimson Center, Russian weapons could account for as much as 85 per cent of New Delhi's weapon systems.

It is to be noted that while India has attempted to diversify its weapon supplies, purchasing from France, Israel, UK and US, Moscow remains a major supplier.

But despite the ties India now shares with these nations, it is yet to join in the international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Among the QUAD members, the United States has been at the forefront in condemning Moscow and imposing manyfold sanctions, something that Japan and Australia have been quick to join.

India has long practised nonalignment. Even as its close relationship with the United States on one hand and Russia on the other puts it in an uncomfortable position, India is maintaining its status-quo.

The nation has successfully avoided being entangled in conflicts amid superpowers and maintaining its sovereignty.

This is not to say that India has sat by quietly as the war in Ukraine continues. Even though it hasn't outright condemned Moscow, the nation has made some pointed comments.

As part of India's statements on Ukraine at the UN Security Council, the country's permanent representative to the United States, T S Tirumurti on February 27 referred to maintaining respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations as the key principles of global order.

This sentiment was also echoed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during telephonic conversations with Ukraine's land neighbours the Slovak Republic and Romania.

However, as Russia and China grow closer, it remains to be seen if India changes its foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

