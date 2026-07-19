/India advises citizens to postpone Iran travel, urges Indians to leave Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

The Indian Embassy in Iran issued a travel advisory to its citizens intending to travel to Iran to postpone arrangements. It also urged citizens residing in the country to consider exiting Tehran temporarily, as the tension between the US and Iran escalates. It also urged Indians who consider staying in Iran to stay away from zones of military activity, such as the Southern coast. The warning marks a shift from India's position on June 24, when it acknowledged the improvement of the security situation while continuing to discourage non-essential travel.

“Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves,” read the advisory, though it stopped short of evacuation."Indians already in Iran should consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options."

The advisory urges nationals who choose to remain to exercise the highest possible level of caution. It urged Indian nationals presently in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the embassy to do so immediately.

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“They should carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity, such as those along the southern coast of the country. Instructions issued by local authorities should be complied with carefully,” read the advisory.

The advisory was issued following the US strikes in Iran, which continued for eight consecutive days. The retalliation from Iran resulted in the death of two US service members in Jordan. Iran also targeted the Gulf nations in Bahrain and Kuwait, where a power and desalination plant was attacked.