/India: IMD issues alert for severe cyclonic storm; landfall in Andhra on Oct 28

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert over a severe cyclonic storm that is likely to have an impact along India's southeast, predominantly coastal Andhra Pradesh, next week.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system brewing near the Andaman archipelago off India's East coast could intensify into a cyclone by Monday, (27th Oct). If this weather system intensifies into a cyclone, this will be the first one of the ongoing Northeast monsoon season. When a cyclone forms, it is assigned a name from a list of options provided by nations in the region.

A low-pressure area had formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal as of Friday, (Oct 24). The system concentrated into a Depression on Saturday morning, and is expected to intensify into a Deep Depression by Sunday and further concentrate into a Cyclonic Storm by Monday.

At present, it lies about 400 km west-southwest of Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and about 900 km east-southeast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the next couple of days, it is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, (Oct 28). IMD has forecast that the weather system is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada. At the time of crossing the coast on Tuesday, the wind speeds are likely to be 90-110kmph.

Owing to this evolving weather system, heavy rainfall has been predicted for several districts along coastal Tamil Nadu over the weekend.

For Monday (Oct 27), IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 6-20cms) for Chennai and adjoining districts.

Active between June and September, the southwest monsoon brings in the vast majority of India's annual rainfall. Likewise, the Northeast monsoon brings rains across parts of the southeastern coast of India in the final three months of the year. Also known as the retreating monsoon, the Northeast monsoon is the second major rainfall season in India, and is crucial for large parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The two are related in such a way that the Northeast monsoon occurs when the southwest monsoon withdrawal, and the wind direction reverses. The Northeast monsoon sets in around mid-October and goes on till mid-December.