India has reaffirmed its unaltered stance on Palestine: Arab League's Ambassador Jameel

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Arab League's Ambassador to Delhi Yusuf Mohamed Jameel has said that he has got assurances from India that its position on the Palestine issue remains unaltered.

In an interview with WION’s Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Jameel pointed to his discussions with Indian officials and emphasised, "Our friends in India always assure us that the only solution is the peace solution, the 2-state solution with borders of 1967, and this is the main issue." Arab league's ambassador and Dean of the Arab Ambassadors Corps, Palestine ambassador Adnan Mohammad Jaber Abualhayjaa (longest serving (since 2014) Arab envoy in Delhi) had met the Indian officials on the issue.

On India's recent UN positions, ambassador Jameel acknowledged the sovereign right of nations to pursue their interests, stating, "Well, we are good friends of India...any country has the right to take what is good for its own interest." India abstained from a UNGA resolution that failed to condemn Hamas terror attack but voted in favour of a resolution that was critical of Israel at the UN's Fourth Committee. Ambassador Jameel talked about the view of the Arab world on the ongoing crisis, terming the situation in Palestine "tragic" and how the Arab ambassadors council in Delhi has been meeting on the issue since last month. He also spoke about India Arab ties and how Indians are an "asset" in the Arab world.

The Arab League is a regional organisation comprising 22 member states in the Arab world. It is aimed at promoting economic, cultural, and political cooperation among its members. Established in 1945, it today has 22 member countries.

WION: What are the Arab League plans to do, to make sure that West Asia tensions are reduced?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: As you see, unfortunately, there has been an escalation of the situation there, since October 7. And this is mainly because nobody has put strong pressure on Israel or the government of Israel to stop that kind of aggression. All the members of the Arab states, their number one cause is the Palestinian cause. Since that action happened on October 7, the Arab League called for immediate and urgent meetings, at ministerial level that took place in Cairo on 11th Oct and take very strong resolution, which is number one calling to stop the aggression, the ceasing of fire and the lifting the siege on Gaza to allow the humanitarian aid to go to the civilian in Gaza. Talking about humanitarian aid, I'm talking mainly about the basic daily needs: medicine facilities, food, fuel, all these are very important basic needs for any community, which is not available there in Gaza since October 7. So it is very important to arrange more and more aid to give to the people of Gaza. And recently, there was a summit in Riyadh, the Arab Islamic summit that saw participation of 57 countries of the Arab and Islamic states, and a resolution was adopted by the leaders. The resolution condemned the Israeli aggression and called to stop fires, Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza. And, of course, to allow immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

WION: In the Riyadh Summit, there were a lot of outcomes. There are media reports saying that they will also plan to cut off relations with Israel and this was thwarted by some member countries. Anything about that?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: When I am talking officially, I am talking about the resolution and what are the items in the resolution. There are many things going on. We are trying with our friends, international community to apply that resolution. And the resolution is very logical , to stop aggression, allow humanitarian aid, and call for the UN, especially the Security Council to find out or to carry out their responsibility, and have some resolution to stop the aggression. It is really important; the international community's role is very important. We, at the Arab league mission, the Arab ambassador's council in New Delhi, also we have been working together and continuing meetings since October 11. Met ambassadors, and ambassadors are very active, and we reached out to the officials from the Indian side.

WION: How do you see India's stance during this ongoing conflict

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: India has a very strong, and historical relation with the Arab world. Ties have been very old, and we are building on that, that kind of positive relationship between the 2 sides. We did meet some officials here, and India has an important regional and international role. So their role or their efforts to help Palestinian people and to help us to stop that aggression will be very important. And especially when you see India has good relationship with both side, Arab states as well as Israel, so on that we are building, to help the Palestinians, to stop the aggression.

WION: What kind of role do you expect from India. You just mentioned that India has a good relationship with the Arab world with Israel as well.

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: Just about more effort with the international community, to stop the aggression, very briefly, that's what we call and we hope India, and I'm sure , India presents humanitarian aid not only in this crisis, not long ago, she was a very good supporter of the Palestinian cause, and was always, presenting humanitarian aid, educational, cultural. We are building on that. India has also granted humanitarian aid for the Palestine

WION: You have been speaking to Indian officials, can you share what kind of conversation you had?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: The Indian side, as usual, is very cooperative with us, and they listen to what we say. They are working with the international community to find a positive way, and our friends in India always assure us that the only solution is the peace solution, the 2-state solution with the borders of 1967 and this is the main issue. I mean, as they told us their position has never been changed, they still support the Palestinian cause and still send humanitarian aid and other educational cultural aid to the Palestinians. They have been very cooperative with us; they listen to us. The Dean of the Arab ambassador's corps and I went and jointly met officials with the same content.

WION: How do you see India's position at UN? It abstained at a resolution at UN and in another resolution condemned Israel

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: This is completely right of a govt, India or any other country. They have to choose their right, what is right for them, and we did deliver our message to the Indian side, if your stance has changed, they said no no, it's still the same—peaceful solution, 2 states with border of 1967. I don't think there is a change in stance, this is what I have been told by the officials.

WION: And do you agree with it?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: Well, we are good friends of India…Any country has the right to take what is good for its own interest.

WION: Since you are heading the Arab League mission, you have been holding meetings with several Arab ambassadors. What kind of conversations have been happening and what kind of sense you get from the Arab ambassadors? Are you planning something here in Delhi, all your ambassadors coming together?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: As I mentioned earlier, the Arab ambassador's council has been continuing to meet since October 11. We had our first meeting on that issue, formally on the 16th of October and from that time as frequently, hold it here at the mission. All ambassadors play very important role. They carry out the Arab League resolution and try to deliver that to the officials, the media, organisation, and our friends in India. They have a very, very positive role, to stand with the Palestinian people, they're suffering in Gaza.

WION: Do you think that the UN has failed in terms of resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia? We have seen resolutions being passed but at the end of the day, what the UNSC can do and what the UN GA can do are two different things. UNGA can put a voice, but the teeth have to be provided by the UNSC.

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: Security Council members as you know have different interests. I mean, on the Palestinian cause there was really, there was failure to get a resolution, which wasn't agreed upon by their own members. And this is really disappointing. I mean, we look at the United Nations Security Council as a very important international organization to enhance stability and peace all over the world. Not only, I mean, the Middle East or Africa or wherever, in general. This is their task. And we look forward also, we were calling the UN Security Council so I need to push for a peaceful resolution which will enhance the stability and security of the region. And that stability is good for all parties, not only for the Arab state, for Israel, for Palestinians. This is good for the regional area and international community as well.

WION: Since you're the ambassador of the Arab League, you obviously know what's happening in the Arab world. What is the sense on the Arab street? What is the common man thinking of the ongoing conflict? How is it impacting societies?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: Well, history shows that Arab people in general are very supportive of the cause of Palestinian cause, and I think it's getting bigger and bigger after that kind of aggression. I know what you said to me, and maybe we have to put more effort to stopping that aggression and to help our people in Gaza.

WION: Do you see a divide in the Islamic world as well in dealing with this crisis? Or do you see the Islamic world is speaking in one voice in the ongoing conflict?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: It was attended by all members, Arab, and Islamic countries which is very positive. All Arab and Islamic states have one position, on the resolution, all countries agreed. Arabs have been calling to stop the aggression.

WION: How do you see the India-Arab ties?

Yusuf Mohamed Jameel: As I mentioned, Arab and India ties are growing year after year. Now we are seeing trading ties, over $200 billion. We are looking forward to increasing that. The cooperation between the two sides is growing and includes many fields, not only political, but only trade, including cultural, education, health, energy, you name it. Arab India forum started in 2008 and has cooperation in all fields and that kind of forum sees a gathering of officials and will take ties to a new era.

WION: The largest number of Indians who stay outside of India, a large portion stay in the Arab world as well, playing an important role as well.