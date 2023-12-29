India gifts Solomon Islands 20 buses for Pacific Games

Continuing its support to the Pacific nations, India has gifted the Solomon Islands a fleet of 20 buses, marking the largest such donation from India to the country. Valued at an impressive USD 1 million, the buses arrived on November 14, 2023, just five days before the grand opening of the much-anticipated 2023 Pacific Games, significantly bolstering the transportation infrastructure of the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, expressing his gratitude alongside Indian Envoy to the country, Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, hailed the buses as "yet another symbol of our friendship and shared commitment to addressing our common goals together."

He went on to emphasise the buses' crucial role during the Pacific Games, stating, "these 20 Tata buses were extremely useful during the 2023 Pacific Games."

Sogavare, underscoring the prompt clearance by Ports & Customs officials, highlighted the strategic arrival of the buses with an abundance of spare parts, ensuring maintenance for up to two years.

He expressed anticipation for additional partnership projects between the two countries, extending his "sincere and heartfelt gratitude" for the buses, which made a "huge positive difference" during the sporting extravaganza.

The buses, thoughtfully designed with 32 seats and additional holding rails for standing passengers, exceeded expectations by accommodating more than 32 people in each run, sometimes nearly 60 individuals.

This feature proved indispensable during the Pacific Games, mitigating the transportation challenges faced by the National Hosting Authority and Games Organizing Committee.

Solomon Islands is the third-largest country in the Pacific with PM Sogavare pitching his nation as a "growing market for motor vehicles" and suggested to the Indian ambassador that "your support to build expertise in the country of one of the largest vehicle brands in the world is worth considering."