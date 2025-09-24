/India funding Russian war against Ukraine? Finland disagrees with Trump, calls 'superpower' a 'close ally'

A day after US President Donald Trump accused India of funding Russia's war against Ukraine, Finland President Alexander Stubb opined that the West should not club India with Russia and China, and insisted that dialogue with New Delhi is important. Speaking in a podcast, Stubb said that China and Russia have a direct connection. He added that the Chinese economy has the potential to fund the Russian war, but isolated India from this Russia-China nexus. He said that India is a ‘close ally’ of the European Union and the US. His opinions coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that India is “mostly” with Ukraine. India has maintained that its actions are based on the benefits of Indians.

“Some multi-vectoral foreign policy is taking place there. I think, of course, Russia and China have a direct connection. In the early 1990s China and Russia had economies of the same size, but now China is over 10 times bigger. And actually, with its oil purchase, with its gas purchase, with its technological exchange, it does give the possibility for Russia to conduct the war, so there’s a very close link there," said Stubb in an appearance on Bloomberg Podcasts. "Then of course with India, India is a very close ally of the European Union and of course of the United States as well, so I wouldn’t throw them in the same basket, but India is obviously an emerging superpower. It’s got demography. It’s got economy on its side, and I always argue that it’s very important for the West to engage India, work with them," he added.

Trump says India and China primary funders of war

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (Sep 23), United States President Donald Trump said that China and India are the "primary funders" of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. The big claim by Trump came amid his administration's attack on India over the Russian oil purchase. Trump said that New Delhi and Beijing's continuous purchase of Russian oil is a major factor in the war. Trump also demanded that European allies, including NATO countries, immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. ”I found out a week ago that even NATO nations are funding a war. Even NATO countries have not cut off Russian energy," he said while addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it. ... They (European countries) have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise we're all wasting a lot of time," Trump added.