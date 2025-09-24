/'New Level of Improvement' in India, China ties after PM Modi, Prez Xi meet: Amb Xu Feihong

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, has said that the meeting between PM Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Tianjin SCO summit brought a "new level of improvement" in ties. The meeting, on 31st August, was the 2nd bilateral meeting between the 2 leaders since the meeting on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS summit last year.

Speaking at the country's national day celebrations, Ambassador Feihong said, "we stand ready to work with the Indian side to follow the guidance of the important common understandings between our two leaders, and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development".

Both sides are working to start direct flights that have been suspended since the COVID pandemic. Earlier this year, the Kailash Mansarovar yatra resumed as well,with the first batch of Indian pilgrims going to the holy mountain. More than 700 official pilgrims and nearly 20,000 private pilgrims have been to the Kailash pilgrimage this year.

The Ambassador called the 2 countries to "uphold a strategic perspective" and as two "major ancient civilizations and large developing countries, the relationship between China and India has transcended bilateral scope and bears global and strategic significance". He said, China-India economic and trade cooperation "continues to expand and has great potential".

From January to August this year, bilateral trade in goods grew 10.4% year on year to 102 billion USD. By September 22nd, the Chinese embassy and consulates in Indiahadissued over 265,000 visas to Indian citizens. Ties between the 2 Asian major economies were on a downward trajectory after the 2020 Galwan clashes.

In what is a clear message to Washington, DC, the ambassador said, India and China should "firmly oppose" any "form of tariff and trade wars, jointly defend the common interests of the Global South, and build a community with a shared future for humanity." Trump has imposed tariffs on both India and China. During his UNGA address, Trump singled out both countries for being the "primary funders" of the war in Ukraine.