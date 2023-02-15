India fumes after Hindu temple in Canada gets defaced

Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada expressed its displeasure at defacement of a Ram Mandir in Mississauga. The incident at the temple took place on February 13 (Monday). The anti-India graffiti at the temple was allegedly made by 'Khalistani extremists'. India has urged Canadian authorities to find the perpetrators.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," India's Consulate in Toronto tweeted on Tuesday.

"Vandalism occurred overnight (February 13th) at the Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Ontario Canada. We at the Ram Mandir are very disturbed by this occurrence and we are working with the appropriate law enforcement authority on this matter," the Facebook page of the temple said.

Pro-Khalistani slogans and anti-India graffiti was seen painted the walls of the temple.

This is not the first time a Hindu temple was defaced in Canada. Last month, a temple in Brampton, Canada was painted with hate-filled anti-India messages. This had caused an outrage among the Indian-Canadian community.

In September, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto was defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists".

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing their concern with stern language.

Statistics Canada reported a 72 per cent increase in hate crimes based on religion, sexual orientation, and race between 2019 and 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

