/India engages Russia, Ukraine on food corridors, peace proposals

India has actively stepped up contacts with both Russia and Ukraine over practical steps to ease the impact of the war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, Zelenskyy briefed Modi on recent developments in the conflict, now in its fifth year. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s “human-centric approach” and restated New Delhi’s consistent view that the fighting “must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.” He said India stood ready to support all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution. The leaders also reviewed ways to expand bilateral cooperation across sectors.

Zelenskyy, in a post on social media, said Ukraine was preparing for technical-level talks in Abu Dhabi this week involving Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives. He stated that Ukraine had “always taken a constructive approach” and that “Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate.” He recalled that Indian PM Modi had repeatedly told the Russian leader that “now is the time to end the war, not to continue it.”

Food security dominated part of the exchange. Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed “Russia’s blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea.” He added that India was ready to mediate in establishing food corridors and that Ukraine was counting on these efforts to continue. The Black Sea remains a vital export route for both Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products, and disruptions have affected global supplies, particularly for countries in the Global South.

India’s engagement rests on a three-part framework it has put forward for limited de-escalation.

The proposal calls for a halt to attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure; measures to keep grain and energy shipments moving through Black Sea ports; and an end to strikes on merchant vessels, civilian crews and maritime trade routes. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has previously described the initiative as the most comprehensive among proposals received from India, the United States, Türkiye and Egypt.

The shipping element carries particular weight for New Delhi. Attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea have repeatedly endangered Indian seafarers. Indian authorities have condemned such incidents and pressed for their cessation. India has maintained open channels with Moscow and Kyiv throughout the conflict while avoiding formal alignment with either side. It has repeatedly urged direct talks and a shift from prolonged hostilities toward negotiated outcomes.