India-China standoff: US House passes NDAA amendment; slams 'Chinese aggression against India at Galwan Valley'

The US House of Representatives today passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as it slammed the Chinese aggression against India in the Galwan Valley which took place last month.

Also Read: Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US defense secretary Mark Esper

The amendment moved by Congressman Steve Chabot along with lawmaker Ami Bera asserted that India and China should work towards de-escalating the situation along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Watch:

Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed at Galwan Valley on June 15 leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although the Chinese army had suffered casualties as well as reported by China's state-run Global Times but the country's foreign ministry denied the reports.

The amendment was passed unanimously by the US House. It said that China's aggression and expansion around disputed territories, such as the Line of Actual Control, the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, is of significant concern.

The amendment said: "The bipartisan amendment states Congress' opposition to Chinese aggression against India in the Galwan Valley on the India-China border, and expresses its concern toward the growing territorial assertiveness of China. China has used the distraction of the coronavirus to attempt to seize territory belonging to India, as well as to press its territorial claims in the South China Sea."

The latest move by the US House comes as India and US navies have been conducted exercises in the Andaman and Nicobar islands amid tensions in the South China Sea between the United States and China.

Meanwhile, US Defense secretary Mark Esper reiterating the importance of India-US relationship said that it is "one of the all-important defense relationships of the 21st century", while informing that US authorities are keeping a close eye on LAC.

"Our shared commitment to stronger naval cooperation and a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US defense secretary said while adding that "We will back sovereignty of our friends and partners."