India-China standoff: Beijing's expansionism a matter of global concern

India and China have begun disengagement at the three flashpoints along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Chinese and Indian military commanders arrived at a consensus on the “outstanding issues” and agreed to take necessary measures to “cool down” the situation at their borders after 11 hours of marathon talks

However, Reuters has published satellite images which claim that China has built new and extensive structures near the site where the forces on both sides clashed.

China's military aggression is alarming and world leaders have expressed concern about it.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has called on India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as “a very serious and worrying situation” which the UK is closely monitoring.



Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised the Chinese Army for "escalating" the border tension with India.

China's expansionism is a matter of global concern, the Japanese defence minister Taro Kono raised concern about China''s increasingly assertive activity in regional seas and skies.

“China is trying to change the status quo unilaterally in East China Sea, South China Sea and with Indian border and Hong Kong as well,” Kono said.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

20 Indian Army personnel died in action during a violent face-off between the troops of both the countries in Galwan Valley on June 15.