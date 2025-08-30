/Ahead of SCO Summit 2025, India and China revive confidence-building measures with border trade, flight resumption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tianjin on August 30, 2025, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) scheduled for August 31-September 1. This is PM Modi's first visit in 7 years. Upon arrival, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora living in China, while a Chinese artist performed Classical Indian music and dance.

India and China historically had troubled relations, with territorial disputes including the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Aksai Chin, which is claimed by India but China controls it and Arunachal Pradesh, which is part of India but China makes a claim of it. There had been military standoffs and border skirmishes like the Galwan Valley standoff of 2020, which soured the relationship even more. Moreover, India alleged that during the 4-day-long scuffle with Pakistan, China provided operational and technical assistance, an accusation which had been denied by Beijing. New Delhi also frowns upon, Beijing's closeness to its rival at Islamabad via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Even though China is India's largest trade partner, India runs a huge trade deficit with China, appx. $100 billion in 2024-25, which puts India in a weaker situation. Despite this, there is a mass mobilisation in the country against Chinese products and restricted Chinese apps and investment. This had created significant friction between the two nations. India wants to rival Chinese influence in South Asia.

But with the recent 50 per cent tariff on India by the US and the Indian Prime Minister visiting China almost after 7 years, speculations about the two giant economies growing closer will alarm Washington.

Is there a shift in India-China relations

There had been a notable shift between India and China relations. Both nations are pragmatic in their approach towards each other. India and China, in October 2024, agreed to establish a Border Patrol agreement, which reinstated patrols and eased tension in key zones like Depsang and Demchok. In June 2025, India and China agreed on a four-point formula during bilateral talks, disengagement, demarcation, working-level mechanisms and de-escalation.