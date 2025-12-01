/India and UAE hail ‘natural partnership’ at Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Delhi

India and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their close strategic and cultural ties at a glittering reception in the Indian capital to mark the UAE’s 54th National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad. Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day or "Festival of the Union," commemorates the historic unification of seven emirates into the UAE on December 2, 1971.

UAE Ambassador Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali told diplomats, business leaders and others gathered in Delhi that the relationship between the two countries was “grounded in trust, friendship and shared ambition”, pointing to deepening economic links and growing people-to-people contacts.

“Trust sits at the heart of the relationship; that is the foundation of the relationship,” Dr Alshaali said. He revealed plans for a new “Indian House” cultural centre in Abu Dhabi, describing it as a platform to “showcase India’s cultural excellence at the heart of our capital”.

The ambassador paid tribute to the millions of Indian nationals living in the UAE, saying their contribution “has been woven into our national story”. “Just as Indians feel at home in the UAE, I meet many Emiratis who feel at home in India, the comfort, familiarity of India,” he added. “Few countries are connected to the UAE’s story, to its progress, as India has been and continues to be.”

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the chief guest at the event in Delhi, described the UAE as “an oasis in the desert, a global hub for innovation, tolerance and economic excellence”.

Mr Goyal said the UAE “doesn’t wait for the future, it designs the future”, and stressed centuries-old ties. “We have been part of each other’s histories for centuries. This relationship reflects true economic excellence,” he told the audience.

He highlighted the personal chemistry between the leaderships, noting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the UAE seven times since 2014 , an unusually high number that reflects the priority both sides attach to the partnership.

Bilateral trade has surged since the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022, with non-oil trade reaching nearly $50bn in the last financial year. Indian firms are also involved in major UAE infrastructure projects, while Emirati sovereign funds have invested billions of dollars in Indian technology, renewable energy and logistics. Focus is also on start-ups.

The UAE-India Startup Series, launched under CEPA, selects 5 high-potential Indian startups annually for a fully-sponsored soft-landing in the UAE with investors, and market access. The 2025 edition received 10,000+ applications, with winners starting their UAE journey in January 2026.