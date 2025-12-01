/US-Venezuela Tensions: Is the US Rehearsing for Airstrikes on Venezuela?

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 22:17 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 22:17 IST
The U.S. military has sharply expanded operations around Venezuela, conducting simulated attack missions, increasing naval power in the Caribbean, and warning that Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed. New reporting by the Wall Street Journal suggests the Pentagon is preparing for potential strikes as tensions with Nicolás Maduro escalate. This video examines the military buildup, Trump’s recent remarks, regional cooperation, and what these moves signal for the future of U.S.–Venezuela relations.