/'Nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution': Trump warns Israel

On Monday (Dec 1), US President Donald Trump said that he is satisfied with the results displayed in Syria. He highlighted, “It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria.” He credited Syria for its hard work and determination. Trump noted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s efforts and diligence.

In his social media post, he wrote, “The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous country.”

“One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people! It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” he continued.

