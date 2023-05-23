'India and Australia are nations that believe in multilateralism', says former Australian senator Lisa Singh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sydney, Australia on Monday after completing a historic visit to Papua New Guinea where he co-hosted the third FIPIC summit.

In conversation with WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Former Australian Senator and CEO of India Australia Institute Lisa Singh reflected on the same.

On being asked about the India, Australia relations, Singh said that PM Modi's visit despite the cancellation of the Quad Summit for an important bilateral with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shows that the relationship between the two countries will grow stronger in the coming years.

On India - Australia relations

"This visit was supposed to be Quad Summit, but that being cancelled, PM Modi made an effort to come here for a very important bilateral with PM. This is quite a significant meeting for India and Australia. It shows our strong relationship and it is a new chapter for both countries be it in trade, geopolitics, and our diverse diaspora," she said.

When asked about PM Modi's meeting with the Indian diaspora, the Former Australian Senator said, "This is where people really carry two hearts. Their homes are in India and Australia. Our diaspora is 1 million and growing, and cultural diplomacy is brewing people-to-people links is significant. It is important to note that he is holding a diaspora event. It shows the strength of India - Australia relationships, beyond hard power, military, and politics and based on cultural diversity and people-to-people link. India and Australia are nations that believe in multilateralism. Beyond hard power and politics, links are based on cultural diversity".

On being quizzed about the economic partnership between the two countries she said, "The signing ECTA agreement was significant. Both nations need diversification. The supply chains are not dependent on China. We have common interests, vibrant democracies and shared values. We need to look for new markets after issues with China. We have India - geopolitical convergence now with India having issues with China, we have a stronger foundation and reasons to look for trade with each other."

"China's assertiveness is outside of international law and order. India and Australia are countries that follow law and order and believe in multilateralism, but for now, the countries playing by rule for the Indo - Pacific region are India and Australia to make sure peace in the Indo-Pacific region," she added.

"Quad is informal grouping, but it plays a hard role, be it looks climate change, public goods. The Quad leaders meeting didn't happen here is a disappointment. Quad side meeting was very significant in Hiroshima at G7 Summit. PM Modi stayed on track and continued with his visit to meet diaspora and bilateral with PM Albanese, PM Albanese's visit to India shows how strong our bond is going," she said on being asked about the Quad summit.

Earlier this year, three Hindu Temples in Melbourne and two Hindu Temples in Brisbane were vandalised by Khalistan supporters, on this, Singh said that the authorities are probing the incidents.

"Anything that disrupts the Australian way of life is a law and order situation, the vandalism in Hindu temples is investigated by our authorities. We believe in diversity, we have many cultures here and that is our strength," she said.