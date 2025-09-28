/India a country US needs to fix: Lutnick criticises New Delhi amid Trump’s tariff tensions

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the United States will have to “fix” a bunch of countries, including India, saying that they need to “react correctly” to the US by opening their markets and stop making decisions that harm America. This comes amid the trade tension between India and the US after President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi, citing India’s unfair trade policies and Russian oil purchases.

“We have a bunch of countries to fix, like Switzerland, Brazil, and India. These are countries that need to really react correctly to America,” Lutnick said during an interview with NewsNation. “They need to open their markets and stop taking actions that harm America.”

“These countries (India, Brazil) have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You’ve got to play ball with the president of the United States,” Lutnick said.

Days earlier, the Trump aide said India’s defiance in trade negotiations was largely symbolic, adding that New Delhi would return to the table “in a month or two.” He also said that Indian business would push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to finalise a deal with the US.

“So I think what happens is it’s all bravado, because you think it feels good to fight with the biggest client in the world, but eventually your businesses are going to say you’ve got to stop this and go make a deal with America,” Lutnick told Bloomberg.

The US commerce secretary has also criticised India’s purchases of Russian crude oil since the Ukraine invasion, saying that India needs to decide “which side it wants to be on”.

Lutnick also said, “We are the consumer of the world. People have to remember, it’s our $30 trillion economy that is the consumer of the world. So eventually they all have to come back to the customer, because we all know eventually the customer is always right.”