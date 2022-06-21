‘Incomplete’ 9,000-passenger cruise ship heads for first voyage to scrapyard

The cruise ship, which was poised to be the world’s largest along with its sister ship, is now on its way to its first voyage. The only problem is that it will go to a scrapyard instead of the ocean. The ship, which is called Global Dream II, was designed to occupy over 9,000 passengers. It is nearing its completion at a shipyard on Baltic coast of Germany. If you are wondering what led to its doomed fate, the shipbuilder MV Werften, which is coming up with Global Dream II, filed for bankruptcy in January 2022. Now, the administrators have not been able to find a buyer for the ship. The lower hull of the liner will be disposed at the price of scrap, reported the German cruise industry magazine 'An Bord'.

The ship needs to be removed from the MV Werften’s Wismar shipyard by this year’s end as the yard has been sold to naval unit of Thyssenkrupp. Now, military vessels will be built here, administrator Christoph Morgen told a press briefing on Friday.

Global Dream II’s sister ship Global Dream is not being scrapped for now. After completion, they both together would have been the world’s largest cruise ships in terms of passenger capacity.

(With inputs from agencies)