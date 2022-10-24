Incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak talks of 'profound' economic challenges in first speech 

Rishi Sunak, the incoming prime minister of UK spoke about 'profound' economic challenges in first speech he made after winning the race for prime ministerial office. In a speech that lasted less than 2 minutes, Sunak said that he will serve the British people with 'humility' and 'integrity'.

Sunak has challenges ahead of him. He will take charge when Britain just appears to recover from historic political and economic chaos.

His predecessor and current PM in caretaker role, Liz Truss, presided not too long ago on great economic turmoil caused due to her plans. The pound reached historic low against the dollar.

As Sunak's bid appeared to gain momentum on Monday, pound showed signs of recovery.

However, business activity isn't showing encouraging signs. CNN quoted S&P Global which opined that the data effectively shows that the UK is in recession.

Road to prime ministerial office was clear for Sunak after Penny Mordaunt, his opponent for the top job from the Conservative Party quit the race. She made the decision just minutes before the party was about to announce which candidate got support from how many MPs.

"I am humbled and honoured to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues, and to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to," said Sunak in his speech

He speech barely qualified as one as it lasted for less than 2 minutes. At the very outset, Sunak paid 'tribute' to Liz Truss who is said led with "dignity and grace" under "exceptionally difficult circumstances"

"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together, because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better more prosperous future for our children, and our grandchildren," said Sunak towards the end.

